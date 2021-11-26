Advertisement

Amid supply chain shortages this holiday season, truck drivers still delivering goods

By Lauren Adams
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Truck drivers across America did not get a break during Thanksgiving Thursday, despite there being a national supply chain shortage.

Richard Winkler hauls cars east of the Mississippi River and Dallas, Texas. Winkler was one of the many drivers on the road Thursday.

“As drivers, we know merchandise has to get to where it needs to go, and so we don’t mind doing our part to keep the economy moving,” Winkler said.

While families across the states were filling up on turkey, tractor trailer drivers were filling up on fuel. Drivers say commerce doesn’t stop even on a holiday. Winkler actually volunteered to work Thanksgiving.

“It’s a choice. It’s ok. My brother is here in Columbia and I’ll be eating with him. I volunteered to take this load to bring me to my family,” Winkler said.

Another truck driver, Dominic Shaw says it’s a job he knows he has to do, but at times it can be hard. He drives mostly up and down the East Coast.

“It’s rough being away from home and family, but [Thanksgiving] it’s like a normal day,” Shaw said.

According to Shaw, traffic was light Thursday, but Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving was tough.

“One hundred percent focus. One hundred 100 percent. There were cars stopping in front of you. You have to be aware of everything around you,” Shaw said.

Truckers say the best way to help them during the holiday season is to drive safely and carefully on the roads.

We know people have to eat, people have to have clothes so we are there for them to make the delivery on time,” Shaw said.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Water surface with ripples and sunrays reflections
Bodies of 2 Sylvania residents found in Screven County pond
The Olive Road bridge was struck again on Nov. 24, 2021.
Augusta’s legendary Olive Road bridge is struck again
Crews in North Augusta rushed to the scene of a fire at the city's operations facility on...
Crews extinguish flames at North Augusta recycling facility
Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator David Perkins or any on-duty...
Thieves take air conditioners from Augusta restaurant
When you open it on the bottom of the label, you can slide a knife along the edge of the can on...
This is why cranberry sauce labels are upside down

Latest News

Shoppers stroll through Augusta Mall on Black Friday 2021.
Augustans show up to shop as hopes rise for Black Friday rebound
From left: Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan
After convictions in Arbery slaying, what’s next for three defendants
The final section of the Golden Ray wreck is hoisted on Oct. 16, 2021, in St. Simons Sound.
Georgia proposes $3 million fine for cargo ship pollution
Small Business Saturday Augusta
Shoppers encouraged to support small businesses on Saturday
Crews in North Augusta rushed to the scene of a fire at the city's operations facility on...
Crews extinguish flames at North Augusta recycling facility