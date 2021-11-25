Advertisement

Spread holiday cheer by shopping local this Black Friday, Small Business Saturday

By Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One way you can spread some holiday cheer this season is by shopping local and spending your money right here at home. It’s a huge weekend ahead for our local businesses.

You have Black Friday of course and then there’s Small Business Saturday right after that. We stopped by the Surry Center Wednesday and popped in a couple of shops. The women at Design Images & Gifts tell us they’re already seeing that holiday foot traffic.

“We have been extremely, extremely busy...which is really exciting. I think people are really, really ready for the holidays this year and are getting ready early,” said Cindy Kuhlke, Alexandra Ferrara.

The ladies at Design Images & Gifts say they’ll be busy all weekend long wrapping gifts and keeping shelves stocked.

And if you want the full small business Saturday experience there’s a crawl happening in downtown Augusta. You can stop by Augusta & Co. for your guide. We’re told the first 200 shoppers will get a free “Love Augusta” tote.

