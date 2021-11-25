Advertisement

Local shoppers on last minute dash for Thanksgiving groceries

By Will Volk
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Wednesday’s a busy night in the sky and out on our roads. But if you’re at home you just might be in the busiest place of all – the kitchen. We know there are plenty of brave souls out there getting ready to take on one last grocery trip before the big day.

Many stores are closed on Thanksgiving so this is the last chance for some.

MORE: | Here’s a list of major retailers that will be closed on Thanksgiving

We asked some local shoppers how their experience was going grocery shopping the day before Thanksgiving.

“Madhouse. A madhouse, plus a lot of the shelves are empty,” said Loyd Moseley.

Moseley went out today to pick up some last-minute stuff. But he couldn’t find everything he wanted.

“There was a few things they didn’t have, but I guess I waited to the last minute to get it. Cranberry sauce was one of the items,” he said.

There are people who are there to get Thanksgiving stuff but you also have people who aren’t even here for that.

MORE: | Cooking fires make Thanksgiving dangerous, Augusta rescuers warn

“Am I shopping for Thanksgiving? No. Am I cooking? No. I’m old enough that my children cook,” said Rena, a local shopper.

Rena is just trying to shop even if she has to go through the crowds Wednesday. She really doesn’t want to go through those Black Friday crowds.

“Everything right now so I don’t have to be out here tomorrow, and I don’t have to be out here the day after Thanksgiving. Don’t wanna be out here on Black Friday,” she said.

Time’s running out before stores close Wednesday and people want to make sure they’ve got everything. Like Loyd – who needs that cranberry sauce.

“I’ll find some cranberry sauce,” said Loyd.

MORE: | Local food bank prepares for holiday amid growing need

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maurice Johnson
Augustan featured as lead actor in two newly released films
The Olive Road bridge was struck again on Nov. 24, 2021.
Augusta’s legendary Olive Road bridge is struck again
Michael Tanksley
Have you seen this suspect in an Augusta shooting?
Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and their attorneys await the verdict on charges related to...
All 3 defendants convicted of murder in Arbery slaying
Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator David Perkins or any on-duty...
That’s cold: Thieves take air conditioners from Augusta restaurant

Latest News

Grow Pediatric Therapy Services
Growing and grateful for every day
Local activists react to Arbery trial
Local leaders, activists react to guilty verdict in Arbery trial
Augusta local business
Local businesses get ready for Black Friday, Small Business Saturday
Local churches, food banks work to meet community needs this Thanksgiving
Giving back this holiday season