Local shoppers on last minute dash for Thanksgiving groceries

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Wednesday’s a busy night in the sky and out on our roads. But if you’re at home you just might be in the busiest place of all – the kitchen. We know there are plenty of brave souls out there getting ready to take on one last grocery trip before the big day.

Many stores are closed on Thanksgiving so this is the last chance for some.

We asked some local shoppers how their experience was going grocery shopping the day before Thanksgiving.

“Madhouse. A madhouse, plus a lot of the shelves are empty,” said Loyd Moseley.

Moseley went out today to pick up some last-minute stuff. But he couldn’t find everything he wanted.

“There was a few things they didn’t have, but I guess I waited to the last minute to get it. Cranberry sauce was one of the items,” he said.

There are people who are there to get Thanksgiving stuff but you also have people who aren’t even here for that.

“Am I shopping for Thanksgiving? No. Am I cooking? No. I’m old enough that my children cook,” said Rena, a local shopper.

Rena is just trying to shop even if she has to go through the crowds Wednesday. She really doesn’t want to go through those Black Friday crowds.

“Everything right now so I don’t have to be out here tomorrow, and I don’t have to be out here the day after Thanksgiving. Don’t wanna be out here on Black Friday,” she said.

Time’s running out before stores close Wednesday and people want to make sure they’ve got everything. Like Loyd – who needs that cranberry sauce.

“I’ll find some cranberry sauce,” said Loyd.

