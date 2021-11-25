Grow Pediatric Therapy hosts mini-camp for children with special needs

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - While the parents are away the kids will play. Grow Pediatric Therapy Services is in Evans. They’ve had a mini-camp all week long to help take the stress off parents looking to run those holiday errands.

It’s turkey time at Grow Pediatric Therapy and Group Services. This week is their Thanksgiving mini camp giving parents time to shop, clean and prep while the kids get to play.

“And the kids don’t want to leave when they come pick them up so really the mini camps were a two-fold benefit the kids benefit the parents,” said Victorie Steed, Grow Co-Owner and Occupational Therapist.

Engaging the kids in games that work to build social, sensory and cognitive skills all while following instructions and exploring tactile and sensory experiences. Steed and Christy Clutter are co-owners of Grow. They say the impact of the pandemic inspired them to make this dream their reality.

“A lot of families have been stuck at home and a lot of our kids haven’t been able to spend time with a lot more than one kid at a time especially at friends houses but even at school it seems like a lot of kids aren’t able to mingle so this is really important for social groups and connecting with kids they might not get to interact with otherwise,” said Steed.

That’s one of the most important parts of their practice – inclusivity. It’s what keeps mom Jessica Fletcher bringing her daughter back.

“What I think is really cool about this clinic is they accept children of all ability levels so my child who doesn’t typically require any kind of therapy services right now we can come here and it’s inclusive. It’s kids of all ability levels being able to play together and to normalize that instead of in typical settings where kids of different ability levels are kept separate and they’re you know all playing together here and they’re just kids,” said Fletcher.

But group play is just one service they offer. They also specialize in occupational therapy.

“So we’re not just looking at what a kid can’t do but it’s what their interests are what their special gifts are, we’re looking at their strengths and the whole child and the whole family and our job is to support their participation in everyday life,” said Steed.

Growing and grateful for every day.

“I have so much fun here we have so much fun and I love every day,” said Steed.

Grow Pediatric Therapy Services will have a winter break mini-camp the week before and after Christmas. The camps are for kids ages 5 to 12 and spots are limited to help keep that individualized support. If you’re interested in signing up for any future camps and events visit Grow Pediatric Therapy Services and follow their Facebook page for information and updates.

Growing Pediatric Therapy Services mini-camp (WRDW)

