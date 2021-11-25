Giving back this holiday season: Churches, food banks work to meet community needs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - From inflation to supply chain issues it’s been a season full of financial stress and shortages. But the one thing still not falling short is the spirit of giving.

One in five children and one in seven adults are unsure where their Thanksgiving meal is coming from, or if they will have one at all and those numbers have increased due to COVID. But the Golden Harvest Food Bank and local churches are all working to meet these needs.

Vineyard Church of Augusta has been distributing meals for almost two decades. Last year they gave out meals to more than 550 families, and this year that number is even higher.

“We’re doing 570 meals this year, which is the most we’ve ever done,” said Mary Margaret Leroy, Kids and Outreach Pastor, Vineyard Church Kids Ministry.

Another local church is also working to meet these needs.

“We know that there are people in our community that will not have a nourishing meal this Thanksgiving,” said Clarence Jackson, Financial Steward at Cumberland AME.

And Golden Harvest has already given out more than 300 meals. Thursday they expect that number to increase with more people relying on them due to rising costs in food, and other challenges.

“Georgia prices have gone through the roof as well as food costs and so we are definitely seeing more especially working families that are just having a hard time piecing together their budget,” said Amy Breitmann, President and CEO of Golden Harvest Food Bank.

Inflation and the supply chain has posed challenges for these groups too.

“It was a challenge for us financially to do this but it we knew it was worth it,” said Jackson.

“All of our orders from our local vendors have been just great, and so it was quite a shock that anything we need with Styrofoam in it, it just doesn’t exist,” said Leroy.

But they have not let it stop them.

“Knowing that people out there are not as blessed as some of us here and we wanted to share that gift with them,” said Jackson.

“That is just not an option for us, we were going to figure out how to do it,” said Leroy.

Both Vineyard Church and Cumberland AME rely on donations and volunteers to make it happen. Vineyard Church is partnering with the Housing Authority to make these deliveries and Cumberland AME will be hosting a drive-through give away Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until they run out.

