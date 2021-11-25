Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Frigid Thanksgiving morning in the 20s and 30s. Warmer highs this afternoon.
By Tim Strong
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The forecast for Thanksgiving Day is looking beautiful with mostly sunny skies and cool temperatures. Morning lows will be near 30 with afternoon highs reaching into the mid 60s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph. Another cold front looks to move through the region late Thursday into early Friday morning and there is the possibility of a few isolated showers.

Most of the day Friday should remain dry with passing clouds at times. Morning lows Friday will stay warmer in the mid 40s. Afternoon highs will warm up to the mid and low 60s Friday afternoon.

The weekend looks sunny and cool. Morning lows will be in the mid 30s and afternoon highs in the mid to low 60s. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Olive Road bridge was struck again on Nov. 24, 2021.
Augusta’s legendary Olive Road bridge is struck again
Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and their attorneys await the verdict on charges related to...
All 3 defendants convicted of murder in Arbery slaying
Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator David Perkins or any on-duty...
That’s cold: Thieves take air conditioners from Augusta restaurant
Two individuals found dead in a pond on a property in Screven County
Anyone with information is urged to contact Deputy James Price at 706-821-1056 or any on-duty...
Shoplifter with a sweet tooth gets nearly $55 worth of candy

Latest News

Sunny and Chilly
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong
Freeze Warning Wed. AM
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong
Early Rain, Afternoon Clearing
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong
Frigid Starts
First Alert Issued | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding