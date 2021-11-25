Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Dry & Mild Thanksgiving Night | Cold Front Moves Through Early Friday Morning With a Few Isolated Showers.
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This afternoon we had beautiful weather for the holiday with highs reaching the upper 60s to near 70 with plenty of sunshine.

Thanksgiving Night
Thanksgiving Night(WRDW)

Tonight looks to stay on the mild side with lows sticking to the upper 40s by tomorrow morning. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Tonight Lows
Tonight Lows(WRDW)

Another cold front looks to move through the region early Friday morning and there is the possibility of a few isolated showers. Many locations will begin to dry things up as we get past sunrise. Most of the day Friday should remain dry with passing clouds at times. Afternoon highs will warm up to the mid and low 60s with winds staying breezy between 8-12 mph.

Cold Front Brings Isolated Showers Friday Morning.
Cold Front Brings Isolated Showers Friday Morning.(WRDW)

The weekend looks sunny and cool. Morning lows will be in the mid 30s and afternoon highs in the mid to low 60s. The sunshine looks to stick around through a good majority of next week with afternoon highs eventually waring back to the mid to upper 60s. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Olive Road bridge was struck again on Nov. 24, 2021.
Augusta’s legendary Olive Road bridge is struck again
Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and their attorneys await the verdict on charges related to...
All 3 defendants convicted of murder in Arbery slaying
Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator David Perkins or any on-duty...
That’s cold: Thieves take air conditioners from Augusta restaurant
Two people found dead in a pond in Screven County
Anyone with information is urged to contact Deputy James Price at 706-821-1056 or any on-duty...
Shoplifter with a sweet tooth gets nearly $55 worth of candy

Latest News

Thanksgiving Day Forecast
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong
Sunny and Chilly
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong
Freeze Warning Wed. AM
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong
Early Rain, Afternoon Clearing
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong