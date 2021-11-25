Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This afternoon we had beautiful weather for the holiday with highs reaching the upper 60s to near 70 with plenty of sunshine.

Tonight looks to stay on the mild side with lows sticking to the upper 40s by tomorrow morning. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Another cold front looks to move through the region early Friday morning and there is the possibility of a few isolated showers. Many locations will begin to dry things up as we get past sunrise. Most of the day Friday should remain dry with passing clouds at times. Afternoon highs will warm up to the mid and low 60s with winds staying breezy between 8-12 mph.

The weekend looks sunny and cool. Morning lows will be in the mid 30s and afternoon highs in the mid to low 60s. The sunshine looks to stick around through a good majority of next week with afternoon highs eventually waring back to the mid to upper 60s. Keep it here for updates.

