Crews respond to structure fire at the City’s Materials Recycling Facility

City’s Materials Recycling fire
City’s Materials Recycling fire(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews are responding to a structure fire at City’s Materials Recycling Facility in Aiken County.

The fire was reported at 2:49 p.m. Flames are showing and there is nobody inside the building at this time.

North Augusta Department of Public Safety is on the scene fighting the fire. Both Belvedere and Merriweather VFD are responding to assist.

The cause of the fire at this time is undetermined.

Structure fire at the City’s Materials Recycling Facility
Structure fire at the City’s Materials Recycling Facility(WRDW)

