Body found in burning home in Screven County

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A body was found in a home that caught on fire Tuesday night in Screven County.

At 4:22 a.m. that morning, Screven County deputies responded to a structure fire call at 1430 Old Poor Robin Road, at the request of the fire department.

Firefighters said they discovered a body inside the home while battling the flames.

The deceased’s identity is not known at this time.

The case is still an open investigation with the GBI, State Fire Marshall’s Office and the Screven County Fire Department.

