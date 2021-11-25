Advertisement

Body found in burning home in Screven County

A body was found in a residence in Screven County.
A body was found in a residence in Screven County.(WIFR)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A body was found in a home that caught on fire Tuesday night in Screven County.

At 4:22 a.m. that morning, Screven County deputies responded to a structure fire call at 1430 Old Poor Robin Road, at the request of the fire department.

Firefighters said they discovered a body inside the home while battling the flames.

The deceased’s identity is not known at this time.

The case is still an open investigation with the GBI, State Fire Marshall’s Office and the Screven County Fire Department.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Olive Road bridge was struck again on Nov. 24, 2021.
Augusta’s legendary Olive Road bridge is struck again
Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and their attorneys await the verdict on charges related to...
All 3 defendants convicted of murder in Arbery slaying
Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator David Perkins or any on-duty...
That’s cold: Thieves take air conditioners from Augusta restaurant
Two people found dead in a pond in Screven County
Anyone with information is urged to contact Deputy James Price at 706-821-1056 or any on-duty...
Shoplifter with a sweet tooth gets nearly $55 worth of candy

Latest News

News 12 in the morning│ Top headlines for November 25
The public health director for the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental...
‘Potentially troubling news’ in COVID numbers, SC health dept. says
State troopers out in full force for busiest travel day of the year
Thanksgiving holiday travel
Thanksgiving holiday travel