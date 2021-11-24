Golden Harvest prepares for Thanksgiving amid growing need

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As we get further into fall and approach winter people without homes face even more challenges. So how are local organizations responding to this increased need?

Golden Harvest Food Bank serves more than 175 partner agencies and supplies food for homeless shelters and soup kitchens. The Masters Table Soup Kitchen in downtown Augusta is open 365 days a year and they will be hosting a traditional Thanksgiving dinner to feed people in need.

“We’re excited to serve. We’ll probably serve more people than typical on Thanksgiving we get more families on that day,” said Amy Britmann, President and CEO of Golden Harvest Food Bank.

According to the USDA with inflation, the cost of food has increased 5.4 percent since last year. And the impact on grocery bills is apparent at the Masters Table Soup Kitchen.

“They already prepared over 30 turkeys,” she said. “And a lot of great side dishes and pies.”

Those sides in dressing, corn casserole, and sweet potatoes oh my!

“So the Thanksgiving dinner really takes a couple of weeks to prepare they started cooking turkeys on Saturdays so five or six a day getting those prepare cut and ready to go,” she said.

Golden Harvest says they continue to see a growing number of people needing meals for the first time and say they are providing anyone and everyone with food.

“We’re there 365 days a year and it’s so much more than just a meal it really a place for people to feel like they are part of a family and fellowship,” said Britmann.

It costs about $300,000 each year to run the soup kitchen and donations and volunteers are needed every day. The Thanksgiving dinner will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.