Advertisement

Golden Harvest prepares for Thanksgiving amid growing need

By Clarissa Allen
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As we get further into fall and approach winter people without homes face even more challenges. So how are local organizations responding to this increased need?

Golden Harvest Food Bank serves more than 175 partner agencies and supplies food for homeless shelters and soup kitchens. The Masters Table Soup Kitchen in downtown Augusta is open 365 days a year and they will be hosting a traditional Thanksgiving dinner to feed people in need.

“We’re excited to serve. We’ll probably serve more people than typical on Thanksgiving we get more families on that day,” said Amy Britmann, President and CEO of Golden Harvest Food Bank.

MORE: | ‘Feast’ your eyes on Lucy the wild turkey roaming Columbia County

According to the USDA with inflation, the cost of food has increased 5.4 percent since last year. And the impact on grocery bills is apparent at the Masters Table Soup Kitchen.

“They already prepared over 30 turkeys,” she said. “And a lot of great side dishes and pies.”

Those sides in dressing, corn casserole, and sweet potatoes oh my!

“So the Thanksgiving dinner really takes a couple of weeks to prepare they started cooking turkeys on Saturdays so five or six a day getting those prepare cut and ready to go,” she said.

MORE: | Charities are stepping up to help families with holiday food

Golden Harvest says they continue to see a growing number of people needing meals for the first time and say they are providing anyone and everyone with food.

“We’re there 365 days a year and it’s so much more than just a meal it really a place for people to feel like they are part of a family and fellowship,” said Britmann.

It costs about $300,000 each year to run the soup kitchen and donations and volunteers are needed every day. The Thanksgiving dinner will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday.

MORE: | Family carries on tradition with James Brown turkey giveaway

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
The front yard of a Jackson home is taped off after police discovered a decaying body inside on...
Name released for man found dead in his Jackson home
Officials identify 42-year-old pedestrian killed by Augusta crash
Maurice Johnson
Augustan featured as lead actor in two newly released films
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in home
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in South Carolina home

Latest News

Golden Harvest Food Bank
Helping people in need during the holidays
Hundreds of thousands of South Carolinians are expected to be on the roads for the next few...
Thanksgiving traffic on S.C. roads expected to be near pre-pandemic levels
Prepare for more cars, more troopers
Thanksgiving traffic on S.C. roads expected to be near pre-pandemic levels
FILE - In this Thursday, July 15, 2021, file photo, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster listens...
McMaster issues executive order to combat supply chain crisis, calls on Biden