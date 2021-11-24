All 3 defendants convicted of murder in Arbery slaying

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - All three men charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery were convicted of murder Wednesday, although the most damning convictions were against Travis McMichael, the man who pulled the trigger.

McMichael was found guilty of malice murder, several counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempts to commit a felony.

McMichael’s father, Gregory McMichael, was found not guilty of malice murder but was found guilty of all other charges against him, including several counts of felony murder and aggravated assault.

Their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan was found not guilty of malice murder and not guilty of one county of felony murder but was convicted of other charges including other felony murder counts and false imprisonment.

With the announcement of the verdicts, Arbery’s mother began weeping in the courtroom. His father, Marcus, stood and cheered, prompting the judge to have him taken out because of the disturbance.

The jury reached its decision after more than 10 hours of deliberations following a trial in which prosecutors argued that the defendants provoked a confrontation with Arbery and defense attorneys said their clients were acting in self-defense.

The McMichaels grabbed guns and jumped in a pickup to pursue the 25-year-old Black man after seeing him running in their neighborhood outside the Georgia port city of Brunswick in February 2020. Their neighbor, Bryan, joined the pursuit in his own pickup and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael fatally shooting Arbery.

THE VERDICTS AT A GLANCE:

Verdicts in the Ahmaud Arbery slaying trial (WRDW)

The slaying of Arbery — who had family ties to the CSRA and is buried near Waynesboro — became part of a larger national reckoning on racial injustice after the graphic video leaked online two months later.

Although prosecutors didn’t argue that racism motivated the killing, federal authorities have charged all three men with hate crimes, alleging they chased and killed Arbery because he was Black. All three defendants are white. They are scheduled to go on trial for the federal charges in February.

They weren’t charged for weeks after the slaying until the Georgia Bureau of Investigation got involved. The district attorney at the time is now accused of shielding Travis McMichael and his father — a former police officer — from prosecution.

Sen. Raphael Warnock released a statement after the verdict was announced, saying: “Today’s verdict upholds a sense of accountability, but not true justice. True justice looks like a young Black man not having to worry about being harmed — or killed — while on a jog, while sleeping in his bed, while living what should be a very long life. Ahmaud should be with us today. I am grateful to the jury for their service and for a verdict that says Ahmaud Arbery’s life mattered.”

The verdict came on the second day of deliberations for the jury.

The jury sent a note to Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley soon after returning to court Wednesday morning asking to view two versions of the shooting video — the original and one that investigators enhanced to reduce shadows — three times apiece.

The jury returned to the courtroom to see the videos and listen again the 911 call one of the defendants made from the bed of a pickup about 30 seconds before the shooting.

On the 911 call the jury reviewed, Greg McMichael tells an operator: “I’m out here in Satilla Shores. There’s a Black male running down the street.”

Defense attorneys contended the McMichaels were attempting a legal citizen’s arrest when they set off after Arbery, seeking to detain and question him as a suspected burglar after he was seen running from a nearby home under construction.

Travis McMichael testified that he shot Arbery in self-defense, saying the running man turned and attacked with his fists while running past the idling truck where Travis McMichael stood with his shotgun.

Prosecutors said there was no evidence Arbery had committed crimes in the defendants’ neighborhood. He had enrolled at a technical college and was preparing at the time to study to become an electrician like his uncles.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.