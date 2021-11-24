Two individuals found dead in a pond on a property in Screven County

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two individuals were found dead in a pond on a property on White Hill Road in Screven County.

On November 23 around 3 p.m. Screven County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a suspicious vehicle at an address on Whitehill Road in Screven County. Upon further investigation, two individuals were located in a pond on the property.

The deceased has been identified as 41-year-old, Amanda Marie Atkins and 60-year-old, Todd Wilson Lee, both of Sylvania, Ga.

The investigation continues through the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Screven County Sheriff’s Office, and Screven County Coroner’s Office.

If anyone has any information about this case, please contact the Screven County Sheriff’s Office at 912-564-2013.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.