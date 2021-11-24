That’s cold: Thieves take air conditioners from Augusta restaurant

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two men are wanted for questioning in connection with the theft of two central air-conditioning units from an Augusta restaurant.

The theft was reported on Nov. 16 at Alexander’s Great BBQ, 3007 Deans Bridge Road.

The thieves had severed all connections to the units and taken them whole, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The business owner was certain the units had been there three days earlier.

The subjects are operating a four-door black early 2000s Ford F150, according to deputies.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator David Perkins or any on-duty investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

