Advertisement

Shoplifter with a sweet tooth gets nearly $55 worth of candy in Augusta

Anyone with information is urged to contact Deputy James Price at 706-821-1056 or any on-duty...
Anyone with information is urged to contact Deputy James Price at 706-821-1056 or any on-duty investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies want to question a man and a woman about the theft of nearly $55 worth of candy from a convenience store.

The shoplifting incident occurred around 1:50 a.m. Nov. 14 at the Circle K at 1488 Reynolds St., according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

MORE | That’s cold: Thieves take air conditioners from Augusta restaurant

A woman entered the store and stood near the candy aisle, then went around the display rack out of sight and squatted, according to an employee. The employee left from behind the counter and saw he woman putting items in her bag, deputies reported. The employee told her he needed to look in her bag, but she said, “These are mine. I have a receipt for this.” The employee said he saw an empty Starburst candy box on the floor where the woman had squatted before she left the store in an unknown direction.

The employee said $54.38 worth of candy had been taken from the rack.

Deputies released a photo of a man and a woman sought for questioning.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Deputy James Price at 706-821-1056 or any on-duty investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maurice Johnson
Augustan featured as lead actor in two newly released films
Michael Tanksley
Have you seen this suspect in an Augusta shooting?
The Olive Road bridge was struck again on Nov. 24, 2021.
Augusta’s legendary Olive Road bridge is struck again
File: A Dollar Tree location in Harlan, Kentucky
Dollar Tree increasing price point to $1.25 nationwide
The front yard of a Jackson home is taped off after police discovered a decaying body inside on...
Murder suspected in death of man found tied up in Jackson home

Latest News

Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator David Perkins or any on-duty...
That’s cold: Thieves take air conditioners from Augusta restaurant
Drone
A new view of latest misadventure at the Olive Road bridge
Body found near Vulcan Materials quarry identified as missing UofSC student
Coroner releases new details in death of UofSC student
The Olive Road bridge was struck again on Nov. 24, 2021.
Augusta’s legendary Olive Road bridge is struck again