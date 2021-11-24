Advertisement

SC dancers to perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

By Adam Mintzer
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Some familiar faces will be on your TV screens during The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

A group of dancers from Mary Jane’s School of Dance in Orangeburg County will be dancing down the streets of New York City.

SC dancer to perform in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
SC dancer to perform in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade(Mary Bray Mehrzad)

The dancers said they perform every four years but were worried about this year’s parade being cancelled due to the pandemic. Then they got the call from Macy’s asking them to dance in the parade.

“They are seeing that hard work that goes into those big performances. and hard work pays off and they’re really going to realize that come Thursday,” said Mary Bray Mehrzad, the owner of Mary’s School of Dance.

The school has two locations in Orangeburg and Bamberg.

The Macy’s Day Parade will air on WIS News 10 starting at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The Olive Road bridge was struck again on Nov. 24, 2021.
Augusta’s legendary Olive Road bridge is struck again
Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and their attorneys await the verdict on charges related to...
All 3 defendants convicted of murder in Arbery slaying
Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator David Perkins or any on-duty...
That’s cold: Thieves take air conditioners from Augusta restaurant
Two individuals found dead in a pond on a property in Screven County
Anyone with information is urged to contact Deputy James Price at 706-821-1056 or any on-duty...
Shoplifter with a sweet tooth gets nearly $55 worth of candy

Latest News

dance
VIDEO: Local dance school participating in Macy's Parade
Meet six-year-old Lorelei Camp and her 8-year-old sister, Layla. They attend Chapin Elementary...
Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: Two little sisters make a big difference
Talkin Trash Tuesday
Talkin' Trash 11/23/21
Sheron Kendrick sitting with friends at one of the picnic tables.
Ga. veteran creates nonprofit to honor those that serve