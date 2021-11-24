Advertisement

Georgia-based paper mill fined $140k for failing to protect workers from COVID-19

(WDBJ)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Wa. (WTVM) - A paper making company based in Georgia is being fined nearly $140,0000 after a plant in Washington is accused of knowingly putting workers at risk of COVID-19.

The state of Washington is suing WestRock after a worker died of COVID-19 and 14 others allegedly contracted the virus on the job.

The company released this statement, which reads in part:

“Since the onset of the pandemic, we have taken the proper steps to minimize and prevent the potential spread of COVID-19, including mandating the use of facial coverings and conducting symptom checks. If any of our employees tests positive for COVID-19, WestRock follows all recommended guidelines to address the situation.”

A company spokeswoman says WestRock is fighting back by appealing the fine.

The company has locations in Georgia and Alabama.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Olive Road bridge was struck again on Nov. 24, 2021.
Augusta’s legendary Olive Road bridge is struck again
Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and their attorneys await the verdict on charges related to...
All 3 defendants convicted of murder in Arbery slaying
Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator David Perkins or any on-duty...
That’s cold: Thieves take air conditioners from Augusta restaurant
Two people found dead in a pond in Screven County
Anyone with information is urged to contact Deputy James Price at 706-821-1056 or any on-duty...
Shoplifter with a sweet tooth gets nearly $55 worth of candy

Latest News

A body was found in a residence in Screven County.
Body found in burning home in Screven County
News 12 in the morning│ Top headlines for November 25
The public health director for the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental...
‘Potentially troubling news’ in COVID numbers, SC health dept. says
State troopers out in full force for busiest travel day of the year
Thanksgiving holiday travel
Thanksgiving holiday travel