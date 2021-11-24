Georgia-based paper mill fined $140k for failing to protect workers from COVID-19

LONGVIEW, Wa. (WTVM) - A paper making company based in Georgia is being fined nearly $140,0000 after a plant in Washington is accused of knowingly putting workers at risk of COVID-19.

The state of Washington is suing WestRock after a worker died of COVID-19 and 14 others allegedly contracted the virus on the job.

The company released this statement, which reads in part:

“Since the onset of the pandemic, we have taken the proper steps to minimize and prevent the potential spread of COVID-19, including mandating the use of facial coverings and conducting symptom checks. If any of our employees tests positive for COVID-19, WestRock follows all recommended guidelines to address the situation.”

A company spokeswoman says WestRock is fighting back by appealing the fine.

The company has locations in Georgia and Alabama.

