Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a very cold start this morning with lows in the low to mid 20s around the CSRA we were able to warm to near 60 degrees at Bush Field. As we continue through this evening we’ll stay mostly clear with winds calming by morning.

The forecast for Thanksgiving is looking beautiful with mostly sunny skies and cool temperatures. Morning lows will be near 30 with afternoon highs reaching into the mid 60s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph. Another cold front looks to move through the region late Thursday into early Friday morning and there is the possibility of a few isolated showers.

Most of the day Friday should remain dry with passing clouds at times. Morning lows Friday will stay warmer in the mid 40s. Afternoon highs will warm up to the mid and low 60s Friday afternoon.

The weekend looks sunny and cool. Morning lows will be in the mid 30s and afternoon highs in the mid to low 60s. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.