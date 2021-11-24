Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Sunny and cool today. Dry and warmer for Thanksgiving.
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a very cold start this morning with lows in the low to mid 20s around the CSRA we were able to warm to near 60 degrees at Bush Field. As we continue through this evening we’ll stay mostly clear with winds calming by morning.

The forecast for Thanksgiving is looking beautiful with mostly sunny skies and cool temperatures. Morning lows will be near 30 with afternoon highs reaching into the mid 60s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph. Another cold front looks to move through the region late Thursday into early Friday morning and there is the possibility of a few isolated showers.

Most of the day Friday should remain dry with passing clouds at times. Morning lows Friday will stay warmer in the mid 40s. Afternoon highs will warm up to the mid and low 60s Friday afternoon.

The weekend looks sunny and cool. Morning lows will be in the mid 30s and afternoon highs in the mid to low 60s. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maurice Johnson
Augustan featured as lead actor in two newly released films
Michael Tanksley
Have you seen this suspect in an Augusta shooting?
The Olive Road bridge was struck again on Nov. 24, 2021.
Augusta’s legendary Olive Road bridge is struck again
File: A Dollar Tree location in Harlan, Kentucky
Dollar Tree increasing price point to $1.25 nationwide
The front yard of a Jackson home is taped off after police discovered a decaying body inside on...
Murder suspected in death of man found tied up in Jackson home

Latest News

Sunny and Chilly
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong
Freeze Warning Wed. AM
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong
Early Rain, Afternoon Clearing
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong
Frigid Starts
First Alert Issued | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding