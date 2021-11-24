Charges filed in S.C. death of child shot during target practice

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Investigators say a convicted felon who said he accidentally shot two children during target practice at a South Carolina home has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after one of the children died.

Greenville County deputies say 49-year-old Jonathan Groves, of Gastonia, N.C., was shooting a gun with other family members at a Greenville County home on Nov. 7 when a bullet struck both a 7-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy.

Investigators say the boy died several days later after being shot in the head and the girl remains in critical condition.

“It appears that some adults had been outside doing some target practice. The children were playing nearby,” said Lt. Ryan Flood with the sheriff’s office. “One of the adults was handling a firearm whenever it went off, and that one round struck both children.”

Flood added: “Any time you’re handling guns, we always stress for people to be as careful and safe as they possibly can.”

From reports by The Associated Press and WYFF via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.