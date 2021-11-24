Augusta’s legendary Olive Road bridge is struck again

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The underside of Augusta’s infamous Olive Road bridge has been struck by a truck once again.

It happened Wednesday morning at the notoriously low railroad bridge over the Olive Road just southeast of Augusta’s medical district.

The bridge has been struck countless times, often by rented box trucks.

Despite the number of times it’s been hit, the bridge is still standing.

The pace of strikes seems to be picking up — it had most recently been struck less than two weeks ago .

The bridge is so infamous, it’s been memorialized by a gingerbread house that’s part of a display of gingerbread art on display at the Augusta Museum of Natural History.

