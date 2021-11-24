Advertisement

Some Georgia holiday travelers are skeptical of plan to reduce fuel prices

By Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Even with help from President Joe Biden, AAA says it could be weeks before Georgians notice a decrease in gasoline prices.

Biden says he’s ordered 50 million barrels of oil released from the national reserves to help combat rising fuel prices. However, some Georgians say when the oil does arrive, it will only be a temporary fix.

One man said filling up his truck every two days costs $65 each time.

“It’s a lot for me,” said Auburn resident Matthew Smith. “I mean, I’m traveling for the holidays. I drive all day long. I do home health, so for me, just the price alone is a lot.”

However, AAA says decreases in crude oil costs have led to cheaper gas prices across Georgia.

The average price in Georgia on Wednesday was $3.23 per gallon, down from $3,25 a month ago and $3,24 a month ago — but far up from $1.95 a year ago.

The average price Wednesday in Augusta was $3.16 per gallon, down almost a penny from a week ago and 2 cents from a month ago, but up from $1.94 a year ago.

With other states like California seeing record high prices, Biden ordered the oil released from the national reserve to increase supply and cut prices.

However, some folks say it won’t fix the problem.

“Temporary fix,” said Smith. “It might work for a week or two but it’s digging a deeper hole.”

Experts say demand for fuel remains strong, so the high prices aren’t having an impact on consumption or Thanksgiving travel, which is expected to be at or near pre-pandemic levels.

“After such an unusual holiday travel year in 2020, it appears that higher gas prices will not be enough to deter Georgians from returning to the road for the holidays,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Unfortunately, it appears these high gas prices will hang around through the holidays. So it’s likely that travelers will budget more for gasoline and less on things like shopping, lodging and dining out.”

AAA says to you can keep your costs lower by using apps to map out out your route and see gas prices, using regular gas instead of premium and taking advantage of fuel rewards offered by grocery stores.

From reports by WRDW/WAGT and WTVM

