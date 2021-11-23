WATCH LIVE: Arbery jurors hear final words from lawyers before deliberating
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK, Ga. - The trial of three white man charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery could soon be in the hands of the jury. Prosecutors seeking murder convictions in the 25-year-old Black man’s death planned to wrap up their legal argument to jurors Tuesday, getting the final word as closing arguments spill into a second day.
