WATCH LIVE: Arbery jurors hear final words from lawyers before deliberating

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - The trial of three white man charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery could soon be in the hands of the jury. Prosecutors seeking murder convictions in the 25-year-old Black man’s death planned to wrap up their legal argument to jurors Tuesday, getting the final word as closing arguments spill into a second day.

