Voorhees College students to finish semester virtually

DENMARK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Voorhees College students will complete the fall semester virtually after the Thanksgiving holiday break, which begins Wednesday.

The Thanksgiving holiday break is Nov. 24-26, and students will not return to campus physically Nov. 29. Instead, they will resume with virtual instruction and final exams from Nov. 29 to Dec. 9.

Faculty and staff members will return to campus Nov. 29.

The last workday of the year for faculty will be Dec. 15 and Dec. 16 for staff. Voorhees College will be closed during the Christmas and New Year’s holiday break, Dec. 20 through Jan. 3.

The college will reopen for faculty and staff on Jan. 4, student ambassadors will return to campus on this day, as well. New students will arrive Jan. 5 and all returning students will begin arriving to campus Jan. 6. Classes will begin Jan. 10.

Damara Hightower Mitchell, provost and vice president for academic affairs, said the decision to conduct classes virtually was made out of consideration for the students’ health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adrian West, dean of students, expects the virtual learning format to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19 significantly.

“We have had a successful semester in terms of the very low positivity rate of COVID-19 among our students, faculty and staff,” West said. “We hope that our students will remain safe and healthy while completing the rest of the semester virtually and look forward to their return beginning Jan. 6th. We will end this semester with COVID-19 testing and all of our stakeholders (faculty, staff and students) will be tested upon returning to campus in January 2022.”

