Advertisement

Uber driver uses fake photo of vomit to upcharge customers, riders say

By Jeremy Jojola
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Colo. (KUSA) – A couple in Colorado want to make people aware of a potential scam with Uber involving vomit.

Bryan Johnson and his wife, Jaeda Porter, say they took a regular Uber ride and noticed a $150 charge with no explanation on the receipt the next day.

After dealing with an online Uber chatbot, the two eventually learned the driver claimed Porter threw up in his car.

She’s adamant she didn’t vomit and became baffled at the upcharge.

“I was wearing a mask the whole time,” Porter explained. “It would have been a lot to forget.”

The driver uploaded a photo of the mess, an image Porter says she would have noticed.

Johnson uploaded the image to Google for a reverse search and the first three results were the exact same photo. The driver had apparently found an old image online and used it, claiming it was new.

“It’s actually on Uber’s Yelp page where it originated,” Johnson said.

After the couple contacted Uber, Porter’s charges were reversed.

The company sent a statement saying, “…in instances where we find a confirmed case of fraud, we take appropriate action including removing the driver from the app.”

A spokesperson would not say if the driver was banned.

“I just want more people to know that it can happen. And I feel like, you know, Uber with their billions of dollars, they could probably put something in their system where people just can’t rip a photo off of online and take advantage of people,” Johnson said.

Police don’t usually get involved with this type of fraud because it’s considered a civil matter between the driver and passenger.

Copyright 2021 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
The front yard of a Jackson home is taped off after police discovered a decaying body inside on...
Name released for man found dead in his Jackson home
Officials identify 42-year-old pedestrian killed by Augusta crash
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in home
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in South Carolina home
Reality Winner
Document leaker Reality Winner is home after serving prison time

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: Columbia police investigating suspicious death
Body found at Vulcan Materials quarry identified as missing UofSC student
FILE - This Jan. 19, 2020 file photo shows Michael Strahan before the NFL NFC Championship...
Good Morning America’s Strahan among Blue Origin crew
The White House said it will release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The hope is the...
US to release 50 million barrels of oil to ease energy costs
Bryan Johnson and his wife, Jaeda Porter, say they took a regular Uber ride and noticed a $150...
Uber driver uses fake photo of vomit to upcharge customers, riders say