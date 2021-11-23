SKYWARN Storm Spotter Training hosted by WRDW/WAGT and Columbia County EMA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our First Alert Weather Team is excited to announce we will be teaming up with the Columbia County Emergency Management Agency and hosting a SKYWARN Storm Spotter Training course Tuesday, December 14th at 5 PM. The training will be led by meteorologists from the National Weather Service in Columbia.

The course is free and will last about two hours. You can watch the course virtually on your computer or mobile device. We will also be allowing the first 30 people that sign up to attend the course in person at the Columbia County EMA headquarters at 650 Ronald Reagan Dr, Bldg B., Evans, GA 30809.

To sign up for the course, click here: SKYWARN Storm Spotter Training Sign Up

According to the National Weather Service:

“In most years, thunderstorms, tornadoes and lightning cause hundreds of injuries and deaths and billions in property and crop damages. To obtain critical weather information, the National Weather Service (NWS) established SKYWARN® with partner organizations. SKYWARN® is a volunteer program with between 350,000 and 400,000 trained severe weather spotters. These volunteers help keep their local communities safe by providing timely and accurate reports of severe weather to the National Weather Service. Although SKYWARN® spotters provide essential information for all types of weather hazards, the focus is reporting on severe local thunderstorms. In an average year, the United States experiences more than 10,000 severe thunderstorms, 5,000 floods and more than 1,000 tornadoes.

Since the program started in the 1970s, the information provided by SKYWARN® spotters, coupled with Doppler radar technology, improved satellite and other data, has enabled NWS to issue more timely and accurate warnings for tornadoes, severe thunderstorms and flash floods. SKYWARN® storm spotters form the nation’s first line of defense against severe weather. There can be no finer reward than to know that your efforts have given your family and neighbors the precious gift of time--minutes that can help save lives.”

For more information on the SKYWARN Storm Spotter Training click here.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.