Georgia regents decide not to rename sites over racial history

Graduation
Graduation(Pixabay)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ATLANTA - The regents of Georgia’s public university system say they won’t rename any of 75 buildings or colleges recommended for changes by a committee that found names that honored people with ties to slavery, segregation or mistreatment of American Indians.

System regents voted Monday not to make any changes, more than a year after establishing an internal committee to study that issue and recommend changes.

Critics blasted the decision to do nothing.

Most prominently, the committee had recommended that the system rename Gordon State College in Barnesville.

It was named after a Confederate general and post-Civil War politician in a party devoted to white rule.

Fort Gordon is named for the same man, and the Defense Department is studying whether to rename military installations for the same reasons the university system studied such a move.

