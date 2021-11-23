Police still hunting for suspect in Atlanta airport gun incident

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are still looking for a man accused of firing a gun at the airport on Saturday.

Police say Kenny Wells, 42, is a convicted felon who should not have been carrying a handgun.

The Transportation Security Administration says Wells showed up at the main checkpoint with the gun in a bag.

Authorities say while awaiting a bag search, he reached in the bag and grabbed the firearm, and it went off, causing chaos among travelers.

Passengers panicked, dropped to the floor and ran as they heard gunshots in the airport.

Three people were injured but no one was hit with a bullet.

One person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

