Jackson police search for leads in murder investigation of a man found tied up, dead in home

JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspicious death now a murder investigation. There are new details on a Jackson man found dead and tied up in his own home. Right now investigators say they are looking for leads in the death of 61-year-old Eldon Ledford.

Here is a look at the timeline up to this point.

We know police first responded to Ledford’s home on third street for a well-being check back last month on October 20th. Police say they left the home that day without finding him there. Fast forward more than 3 weeks later to November 14th when police respond to another well-being check at the home. That’s the day they found Ledford’s body hidden inside. Tuesday we learned the search is on for the person who killed him.

Crime scene tape is still up and investigators say right now they have no leads and no suspects. Now that his name is out there they hope people who knew him will come forward.

What happened to Eldon Ledford?

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is looking for answers. They’re now considering this a murder investigation.

Last Sunday Jackson police found Ledford dead, tied up, and decomposing in his own home. They say it looked like the place had been ransacked. They found burnt documents and a bloody shirt.

A few weeks earlier on October 20th police visited his house for a wellbeing check. One of Ledford’s acquaintances asked them to check on him. No one had seen or heard from him in days. Jackson police say when they got to his house his car was in the driveway. They went in the home they saw drawers had been pulled out in all rooms. They didn’t see Ledford.

They then called Fresh Market in Augusta. That’s where he was looking for a job around that same time. A co-worker says Ledford went there for a meat cutting test, they offered him the position, but he never came back. They got worried and called him for days but he never answered.

Police couldn’t find him. No one could until last Sunday when neighbors called about a bad smell coming from his house. And that’s when police saw what happened.

We’re still working to learn more about who Ledford was. Sources tell us he was a veteran. Again there are no suspects and no leads. If you have any information investigators ask you to call Crimestoppers.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.