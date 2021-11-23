Advertisement

Phone scammers try to trick Ga. drivers out of ID details, money

Steering wheel
Steering wheel(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Driver Services is warning about a phone scam that asks people to provide their driver’s license details and pay a fee to reinstate their license.

The caller claims to be from the Department of Driver Services. Instead, the call is part of a common voice phishing scam designed to steal personal information and money.

MORE | Ga., S.C. troopers will be on roads as travel roars back with holiday

DDS employees do not contact customers to ask for personal or confidential information such as driver’s license or Social Security numbers via telephone, email or text.

Anyone who gets one of these calls should consider it a scam to steal your identity. 

When the agency calls or emails customers, it is a return phone call based on action initiated by the customer such as a request to speak to a licensing agent or an email confirmation from utilizing online services.

Customers can quickly verify the status of their license on the DDS website at this secure link https://dds.drives.ga.gov/_/by.

Voice and computer phishing scammers use tactics to trick victims into handing over their personal or financial information. They usually try to scare people by saying there’s a looming expiration date, legal matter or unpaid fee that can have dire consequences.

Visit www.dds.georgia.gov for compete licensing and testing information.

