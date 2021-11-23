Advertisement

Panel moves forward with controversial Richmond County redistricting plan

By Will Volk
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County ad hoc redistricting committee voted Monday to move forward with a plan that has drawn some opposition from residents for the way it splits some neighborhoods into multiple districts.

The vote — which is still not the final word on the map — was 6-3 for the map to determine the districts for the Augusta Commission and county school board.

MORE | Georgia regents decide not to rename sites over racial history

Each district has its own representative on the respective panels, and the residents vote by district. Under the law, districts must be redrawn every 10 years, based on the results of the census, to ensure that each has the same number of residents. This ensures equal representation on the panels.

One of the principles of good redistricting is not to split communities or areas of common culture or interest. However, it does happen and is sometimes necessary to the populations balanced between districts.

The so-called “minimal change” map proposal had drawn negative input from some residents because it splits some neighborhoods. At the same time, the districts do closely match the current ones in shape and geographical area.

Proposed Richmond County redistricting map.
Proposed Richmond County redistricting map.(WRDW)

Despite the negative input, the committee decided to move forward with that map.

The proposal still must be approved by other agencies and bodies, but it’s the map being recommended by the ad hoc committee.

Among the area being split under the map is the Summerville neighborhood, which could be in three different districts. That means you could have one commissioner, but your neighbor across the street has someone completely different.

WATCH MONDAY’S MEETING:

Among the Summerville residents coming out against the plan at an earlier feedback meeting was Tara Conway.

“It doesn’t work well. You can’t have three different commissioners for your neighborhood. You need one commissioner that goes and fights,” said Conway.

But Lynn Bailey, director of the local elections agency, pointed out that balancing the population is the one main requirement of redistricting.

“At the end of the day, the primary factor is getting the districts balanced in number so you have equal representation amongst all the districts,” she said.

MORE | Ga. lawmakers pass GOP-friendly congressional redistricting plan

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
The front yard of a Jackson home is taped off after police discovered a decaying body inside on...
Name released for man found dead in his Jackson home
Officials identify 42-year-old pedestrian killed by Augusta crash
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in home
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in South Carolina home
Reality Winner
Document leaker Reality Winner is home after serving prison time

Latest News

Sen. John Ossoff
Ossoff visiting Augusta today to discuss infrastructure
Georgia Capitol
Ga. lawmakers pass GOP-friendly congressional redistricting plan
(Source: KEYC News Now Photo/Mary Rominger)
Lawmakers to reintroduce bill banning transwomen from playing women’s HS sports
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 file photo, Sen. Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence, listens to...
Hundreds expected at funeral for late Sen. Hugh Leatherman