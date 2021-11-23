Ossoff visiting Augusta today to discuss infrastructure

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Happening Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff is going to be in our area to talk about infrastructure.

He’ll discuss the bipartisan infrastructure legislation that passed Congress earlier this month.

He will be meeting with Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. as well as other Augusta and Richmond County leaders.

The news conference will start around 4 p.m. at the Fifth Street bridge infrastructure project.

