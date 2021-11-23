I-TEAM: Augusta University making strides in COVID research with long-term symptom study

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the first time ever – we’re getting an inside look at one of the largest and most important COVID-19 studies in the country. It’s happening right here in our own backyard at Augusta University but it could help people all over the world. Our Meredith Anderson is the only reporter with this.

Researchers at the Medical College of Georgia aren’t the only ones making history. Some of you might answer the call to help them write it.

You might say Sarah Moore is already recording COVID history. As our assistant news director – she helps lead our team here at News 12 behind the scenes, but now she’s seated on the other side of our cameras because she’s on the other side of this story.

Reeya Patel to Sarah: “What makes you want to participate in this study?

Sarah: “Honestly, I’m just interested (laughs).”

Reeya Patel: “Fair enough. Ok.”

Sarah got married last December. Just as a precaution – before she returned to work.

Sarah: “I didn’t even think I had COVID.”

She went to AU’s drive-through testing site.

Dr. Rutowski: “Do you remember the day that you tested positive?

Sarah: “Yeah. Um, December 19.”

The newlyweds quarantined. Sarah had zero symptoms. Her husband tested negative. So when researchers at MCG asked her to join their study she wondered if she’d even be helpful.

Dr. Rutowski: “We will do a blood draw this morning.”

Sarah: “Okay.”

Sarah: “I spill blood for this job.”

She never expected it could end up helping her.

Dr. Rutowski: “Okay, well, I’m going be doing a neurological exam on you today. So, we’ll kind of go head to toe.”

Dr. Elizabeth Rutkowski is part of the COVID-19 Neurological and Molecular Prospective Cohort Study in Georgia – or CONGA, for short.

Our I-Team first told you about this study more than a year ago. When both she and MCG Dean Dr. David Hess sat down for their very first interview together – via a computer. They said they wanted to follow 500 people who had COVID for five years.

Dr. Rutowski: “I want you to close your eyes and try to keep your balance. Perfect.”

That includes people like Sarah who were asymptomatic – or so they thought.

Dr. Rutowski: “Okay, you can take a seat.”

Sarah: “I’ve had some, like heart palpitations. I don’t know if that’s anxiety but...”

Dr. Rutkowski: “That’s definitely something.”

Sarah’s been taking beta blockers for a few months now to keep her heart rate down. Before this appointment – it never even crossed her mind any of this could be connected to COVID.

Sarah: “Maybe I’m just getting older, and I can’t cope with stress anymore. And it’s – it’s been really eye opening to know that maybe COVID played a role in something that I just thought was part of...part of who I was.”

Dr. Rutkowski says they’re seeing this in a lot of patients, especially women – and because some symptoms don’t show up for weeks or even months – it’s easy to overlook.

Dr. Rutkowski: “Brain fog, headaches, insomnia, depression and anxiety. They’re sky high. So all of those.”

Sarah: “I’ve had all of those.”

Dr. Rutkowski: “Because if you’re not sleeping and headaches, you know, most people don’t feel their sharpest, either.”

All of those are difficult to quantify – so doctors are also studying something they can measure – markers of inflammation. Dr. Rutkowski believes those will help unlock some of the mystery of long COVID. That’s why they’re drawing blood at each appointment – in addition to some seemingly strange tests.

Dr. Rutkowski: “Repeat a sentence right back to me. Okay, the spy fled to Greece, the spy fled to Greece. Perfect.”

None of this is random, though. Dr. Rutkowski says every word is carefully chosen as is every movement.

Dr. Rutkowski: “Tap your fingers as fast as you can. Perfect.”

Because each is testing a different part of Sarah’s brain – and how it communicates with different parts of Sarah’s body.

Dr. Rutkowski: “You haven’t done the iPad tests yet, right? No. Okay. They’re really hard.”

They started easy enough.

Dr. Rutkowski: “Draw a clock, put in all the numbers and set the time to 10 after 11.”

But then you pretty much need a photographic memory to ace it. Reeya Patel says she was most surprised by the taste and smell tests.

Dr. Rutkowski: “Because some people will report you know, nothing smells odd to me, or tastes odd to me. And then you get the result back, and you’re like, you know, it’s definitely something has been changed here, you know?”

Patients take those when they leave. And Sarah’s experience back at the station was also a bit unexpected. Unfortunately – we won’t get to know her scores. She seemed to be pretty confident about smells but tastes proved to be quite the challenge.

That’s one of the reasons this study is so important. Doctors at MCG aren’t collecting data from questionnaires – like a lot of other COVID studies. They are doing thorough testing and thorough exams. They’ve found their results are much different than what patients are reporting.

They are also paying attention to different patients. The I-Team combed FDA data about clinical trials and found only 8 percent of all patients in all clinical trials in 2020 were black. From 2015 to 2019 – that number was only 7 percent. Diversity is important – so doctors at MCG are making sure 40 to 50 percent of their patients in this study are black. They’ve partnered with churches to help spread the word in the black community – and they hope this story helps to reach even more people.

Dr. Rutkowski: “So that this very special population can trust us and see the value of our study and how much their help is needed.”

Dr. Jason Brown knows what these patients are going through.

Dr. Brown: “Puts it in perspective for sure.”

He lost his taste and smell when he had COVID and getting them back was…interesting.

Dr. Brown: “It did kind of smell like smoke or kind of like a chlorine kind of pool smell for a little bit.”

So many of you told the I-Team the same thing – a constant smell of cigarette smoke or a camp fire. Dr. Brown believes our bodies are just trying to protect us.

Dr. Brown: “Smoke is just one of those primal things that we’re baseline supposed to register as like this is something dangerous, we should it should be avoided.”

As for Sarah she invited our cameras along in hopes we could all learn something as we go through this experience with her. After all – doctors aren’t the only ones studying COVID in real time. Journalists are too. We’re all in this pandemic together – so we might as well learn from each other.

Sarah: “This has been fascinating.”

Researchers called Sarah to take part in this. They had her info from when she tested positive at their drive-through site but you didn’t have to get your results from AU and you don’t have to wait on a call – you can sign up at COVID-19 Neurological and Molecular Prospective Cohort Study in Georgia.

This is a five year study and we plan to follow Sarah all the way through so it’s a good thing neither of us plan on going anywhere.

You can also get paid for your time. You get $25 for your first visit and then $50 for each appointment after that and it is only one appointment a year. They are looking for 500 people. At last check they had 336 so hopefully they’ll now be able to add some news 12 viewers to the list.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.