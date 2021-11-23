Have you seen this suspect in an Augusta shooting?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for the suspect in a shooting that happened late last week, sending the victim to a local hospital.

The shooting was reported around 7:49 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Warren Street, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Family members of the victim said they were inside the home and didn’t see the incident but heard five gunshots and thought they were fireworks.

Two people found the victim, a 24-year-old man, on the ground bleeding. He was taken to a hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and a laceration to the head, deputies said.

On Tuesday, deputies said they’re looking for Michael Tanksley, 34, as a suspect in the shooting.

He’s being sought on suspicion of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, and possession of marijuana and cocaine with intent to distribute, according to deputies.

He’s described as 5 feet 8 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities released a photo of him.

Deputies said he’s known to frequent the area of Evening Drive and is considered armed and dangerous, so caution is urged.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Britney Jones at 706-821-4850 or any on-duty investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

