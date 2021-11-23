Grant Me Hope | ‘A perfect home to me is nice people with a cat’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of children in Georgia don’t have a family to call their own.

News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older children in the foster care system.

Today we want to introduce you to Jontavius.

Also known as JT and born in 2012, he is a sweet, kind and respectful boy who is a good listener.

He enjoys playing and watching baseball, and the Braves are his favorite team.

He also enjoys playing with other kids and learning about the Earth.

“When I grow up, I want to be a paleontologist,” he said. “They dig up fossils. Because I like dinosaur fossils.”

At school, where he works well with his peers and earns good grades, Jontavius enjoys learning about science and participating in physical education.

He looks forward to going to college after he graduates from high school.

He likes pets.

“A perfect home to me is nice people with a cat,” he said. “One of my favorite breeds of dogs is huskies.”

Jontavius needs a loving adoptive family who will give him the attention, support, encouragement, structure and nurturing environment he needs to continue to thrive and reach his goals.

His family will also need to support his desire to maintain his relationships with his two siblings who have been planned for separately.

To inquire about Jontavius, go to itsmyturnnow.dhs.ga.gov/WebForms/MeetChildren.aspx.

To learn more about Grant Me Hope, visit http://grantmehope.org/adoptable-children/georgia/.

