‘Feast’ your eyes on Lucy the wild turkey roaming Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a turkey in town just in time for Thanksgiving. If you’ve been out to Evans to Locks Road in Columbia County maybe you’ve seen her.

Neighbors tell us she’s making a name and a home for herself near the intersection of Evans to Locks and Stevens Creek Roads. She’s been hanging around for months and as Will Rioux shows us the hard part is catching her.

It’s the holiday season which means more drivers and busy roads.

“There’s a lot of traffic that comes through there,” said Jennifer Wilcox, has seen Lucy.

He’s talking about the corner of Evans to Locks Road and Stevens Creek Road.

“It can be backed up in both directions,” she said.

Residents are seeing their own traffic hazard.

“I’ve seen this turkey several times. She will stop in the middle of the road, she will hold up traffic, she will chase you if you get out of your car,” said Wilcox.

The neighbors don’t seem to have a problem with her.

“It’s kind of like a little mascot running around here,” said Jeremy Carnes, Resident.

Some maybe like her a little bit too much.

“I thought we could have her for Thanksgiving dinner but our grandma already bought a turkey,” said Carnes’ nephew.

Just like she’s eluded becoming a Thanksgiving meal – deputies and DNR say she’s a jailbird.

“The turkey is really hard to catch because it’s still able to fly and able to run,” said I.B. Parnell, Wildlife Biologist for Georgia DNR.

And as long as she stays out of trouble she can roam free.

“There’s not any major concern with the turkey being in this location,” said Parnell.

“Oh, it’s pretty neat. I mean I think everyone wants what’s best for her,” said Wilcox.

To see a wild turkey on Thanksgiving week.

“It’s pretty fitting,” said Wilcox.

