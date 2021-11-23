Advertisement

Fatal crash gets man 6 years; biker gave him middle finger

Joseph Anthony Rufo, 43, was booked on a murder charge at the York County jail. S.C. Highway...
Joseph Anthony Rufo, 43, was booked on a murder charge at the York County jail. S.C. Highway patrol troopers said in arrest warrants that Rufo maliciously wrecked Dedrick Strain.(Source: York County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
YORK, S.C. (AP) — Prosecutors say a man who caused a motorcyclist to crash and die after the biker gave him the middle finger has agreed to deal to spend six years in prison.

Investigators say after the gesture, 45-year-old Joseph Anthony Rufo passed the biker on U.S. Highway 21 near Rock Hill in July 2019, then swerved in front of him and slammed on his brakes. Authorities say 25-year-old Dedrick Strain died after his motorcycle hit Rufo’s truck and his body then slammed into a guard rail.

Rufo was originally charged with murder, but took a deal to plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter Friday and accept a six-year prison sentence.

