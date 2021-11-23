Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - FIRST ALERT tonight into early Wednesday morning for the coldest temperatures of the season. Clear skies, very dry air, and calm winds will allow for temperatures to plummet overnight into early Wednesday. Temperatures will be getting below freezing by around midnight and stay below freezing until sunrise Wednesday morning. Lows will eventually bottom out in the mid to upper 20s across the CSRA by early Wednesday. This will be a hard freeze across the area and mark the end of our growing season. TURN OFF YOUR SPRINKLERS! Protect any outdoor pets and sensitive outdoor plants.

Sunny skies are expected Wednesday afternoon with highs near in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be light out of the east less than 10 mph.

The forecast for Thanksgiving is looking beautiful with mostly sunny skies and cool temperatures. Morning lows will be in near 30 with afternoon highs reaching into the mid 60s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph. Another cold front looks to move through the region late Thursday into early Friday morning and there is the possibility of a few isolated showers.

Most of the day Friday should remain dry with passing clouds at times. Morning lows Friday will stay warmer in the mid 40s. Afternoon highs will warm up to the mid and low 60s Friday afternoon.

The weekend looks sunny and cool. Morning lows will be in the mid 30s and afternoon highs in the mid to low 60s. Keep it here for updates.

