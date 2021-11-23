Crews battle fire at home in Aiken County, brush in Burke County

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Firefighters responded late Tuesday afternoon to a fire at an abandoned home in Aiken County.

Heavy black smoke was visible for miles.

The fire was reported around 4 p.m. on Baker Street and Shirley Drive southeast of Langley Pond, according to dispatchers.

There were concerns that the fire night spread to nearby structures as well as vegetation.

Crews from other departments in Aiken County were sent to assist.

In Burke County

Also around the same time, a 100-acre controlled burn got out of control in Burke County, according to dispatchers.

Crews were sent and the fire off Corley Road was under control by 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.