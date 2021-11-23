Advertisement

Competitors begin to decorate for City of Aiken’s festival of trees

By Sloane O'Cone
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas everywhere and soon downtown Aiken will look like it as well. Competitors will start to decorate their Christmas trees for the Christmas tree competition. Organizers at the Aiken Visitors Center told us what we can expect this year.

Branches bringing in Christmas cheer.

“We get all kinds we never know who’s going to want to participate but it’s always interesting,” said Hampton Wayt, Tourism Coordinator City of Aiken.

Dental offices, mental health associates, a mom’s league and more – all get together to tell a story through the theme of their tree for the community.

“It brings together the Christmas holiday and the beautiful trees and also it’s educational sometimes...they have themes and messages that are important to the community so it kind of wraps the holiday into the community itself and what’s available for citizens that live here,” he said.

Wayt says he loves the event because it reminds him a lot of a similar festival when he was growing up.

“I know that many children that come through here when they get older they’ll have some very fond memories of coming to the Visitors Center and Train Museum having seen all of these really fun festive trees,” he said.

An aesthetically exciting and fun event – last year they even had a Tiger King themed tree.

“It really is a wide wide range of creativity and we never know what we’re going to get but it’s always been exciting we’ve had great years,” said Wayt.

And looking forward to what the teams come up with this year.

