Advertisement

Biden intends to run for re-election in 2024

FILE - The White House has confirmed President Joe Biden intends to run for re-election in 2024.
FILE - The White House has confirmed President Joe Biden intends to run for re-election in 2024.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The White House has confirmed that President Joe Biden intends to run for re-election in 2024.

It comes after the Washington Post reported over the weekend Biden and members of his inner circle have been telling allies he plans to run again.

The decision is reportedly an attempt to address concerns about whether he could commit to another presidential campaign given his age and ease worries about Republicans returning to power.

Biden turned 79 over the weekend and has maintained he wants to run again.

When asked about it Monday on Air Force One, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed that’s the plan.

The White House has not indicated whether Biden would automatically endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president if he decides not to run.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
The front yard of a Jackson home is taped off after police discovered a decaying body inside on...
Name released for man found dead in his Jackson home
Officials identify 42-year-old pedestrian killed by Augusta crash
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in home
Most wanted fugitive found dead, decomposing in South Carolina home
Reality Winner
Document leaker Reality Winner is home after serving prison time

Latest News

The TSA expects this year's holiday travel to rival pre-pandemic levels last seen in 2019....
Holiday travel begins for airlines amid staff shortages and weather problems
FILE - White nationalist demonstrators walk into the entrance of Lee Park surrounded by counter...
‘Unite the Right’ jurors begin third day of deliberations
Defendant Greg McMichael listens to an attorney during his trial at the Glynn County Courthouse...
Prosecutor: Defendants in Arbery case can’t use self-defense
FILE - The U.S. Attorney’s Office says more than 17,500 pounds of meth and 389 pounds of...
Trucker arrested in record-breaking drug seizure at border
Kenny Wells.
Police still hunting for suspect in Atlanta airport gun incident