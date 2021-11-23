Augustan featured as lead actor in two newly released films

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local talent hitting the big screen. An Augusta actor is getting some screen time in two newly-released movies.

Augustan, former Glenn Hills High School star and Albany State University football player/graduate, now actor, Maurice Johnson, plays leading roles in two new films hitting digital and multiple on demand platforms.

Farm to Fork to Love, a romance drama, features Mr. Johnson as Bret Porchetta who works as an executive chef at one of the top restaurants in New York. The film was released last week on Amazon Prime Video in the USA, Canada, UK, and Italy.

The Crickets Dance, an award-winning drama/crime/history film set in the deep south, features Mr. Johnson as Andrew McGrath, a Southern lawyer, who sought keys to his past most of his life. His discovery, shrouded in mystery and murder, turned out to be more than he expected. The film was released Oct. 26, 2021 on digital and multiple on demand platforms including iTunes, Comcast, Dish, Verizon, Prime Video, Google Play, Vudo and Telus in the U.S. and Canada.

