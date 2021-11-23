Advertisement

Augusta Regional Airport making travel efficient, safer in time for the holidays

By Briana Collier
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thanksgiving is just two days away and if you’re not hitting the road and flying this holiday season you can expect some changes at Augusta Regional Airport. We have more on what you can expect and how airport officials say they’ve bounced back from the pandemic.

“I think people are excited to be able to go and see their family that they haven’t seen in almost two years at this point,” said Lauren Smith, Augusta Regional Airport PR & Customer Service Manager.

The excitement, hustle and bustle is back as many people take to the skies once again after the pandemic. Smith says they’re expecting pre-pandemic crowds.

“We have been very fortunate with our passenger numbers post pandemic, we bounced back a lot quicker than the average airport. As far as holiday travel, talkin with the airlines, it looks like most flights are 90 percent booked if not more for the whole week,” she said.

Smith says not only are they happy to see those numbers go up, but she says passengers can also expect some changes to make the traveling experience as safe and efficient as possible.

“Any airport after you depart you have to go through one type of tunneling system, we now have equipment that helps ease that process and also has a stronger security aspect for it. Another thing that passengers are really going to love to see is the baggage claim project completed, so with that we have two larger carrousels; it’s a wider open concept in baggage claim,” she said.

Of course they says you should still give yourself plenty of time to get to the airport and get through TSA. Mask mandates are also still in place for airlines.

