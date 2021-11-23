Augusta firefighters save individual from burning home

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Monday around 6 p.m. Augusta firefighters saved an individual from a burning home at the 1200 block of Hemlock Drive.

Firefighters from engine eight and nine pulled an individual out of the home and immediately began patient care.

The individual suffered some burns and smoke inhalation. They were transported to the hospital for further treatment.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire damage to a moderate level. It’s believed the fire began from a heating unit.

