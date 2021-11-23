Advertisement

Augusta firefighters save individual from burning home

By Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:32 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Monday around 6 p.m. Augusta firefighters saved an individual from a burning home at the 1200 block of Hemlock Drive.

Firefighters from engine eight and nine pulled an individual out of the home and immediately began patient care.

The individual suffered some burns and smoke inhalation. They were transported to the hospital for further treatment.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire damage to a moderate level. It’s believed the fire began from a heating unit.

MORE: | Cooking fires make Thanksgiving dangerous, Augusta rescuers warn

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
James Smith
Suspect arrested in Grovetown park damage, hit-and-run
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death in Augusta.
Deputies investigating suspicious death in Augusta
The front yard of a Jackson home is taped off after police discovered a decaying body inside on...
Name released for man found dead in his Jackson home
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in connection to multiple...
Deputies looking for suspect in multiple robberies in Augusta

Latest News

COVID booster shot
More people getting third vaccine doses in S.C. than those currently getting first, second doses
FILE PHOTO: Columbia police investigating suspicious death
Unidentified body found during search for missing UofSC student
COVID symptom study
I-TEAM: Augusta University making strides in COVID research with long-term symptom study
school bus generic
Aiken County schools continues to struggle with bus driver shortage