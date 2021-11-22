Advertisement

Roadway roundup: Utility work to affect exit traffic on I-520

Eastbound traffic on Interstate 520 was diverted at Doug Barnard Parkway after a crash on June...
Eastbound traffic on Interstate 520 was diverted at Doug Barnard Parkway after a crash on June 28, 2021.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Due to an emergency utility closure on Columbia Nitrogen Drive, vehicles will use Interstate 520/Bobby Jones Expressway northeast of the Doug Barnard Parkway exit to access Lovers Lane for two days.

The right I-520 lane will close in the area allowing vehicles to right-in, right-out at an existing emergency drive.

Drivers should expect a lane reduction starting at 9 a.m. Monday and running through the end of the day Tuesday.

Be aware of large vehicles slowing down and entering travel lanes.

Advanced warning signs and message boards will remain until the utility work on Columbia Nitrogen Drive is complete.

Georgia Welcome Center remains closed to access

AUGUSTA, Ga. - An Interstate 20 westbound shift from Exit 1 in S.C. to the Georgia Welcome Center is complete.

But the tie-in at the welcome center hasn’t been finished as planned.

That work should be complete tonight into Tuesday morning.

Access to the welcome center will remain closed until then.

It’s all part of the ongoing I-20 improvement project at and near Georgia-South Carolina state line.

Input sought on bridge project in McDuffie, Wilkes counties

CADLEY, Ga. - The Georgia Department of Transportation is seeking feedback about a proposed solution to replace the State Highway 80 bridge over Little River in McDuffie and Wilkes counties.

This project would replace a 62-year-old structure,12.9 miles northwest of Thomson, with a current load capacity 28 percent lower than modern standards.

Construction work as proposed includes an 8-mile detour for 12 months.

The public can visit the project website to view details and leave comments today through Dec. 17.

All comments will be considered during concept plan finalization and a response letter will be posted on the same site one month after the close of the comment period.

Also in the news ...

HOLIDAY HELP: To make things easier for Thanksgiving travelers, Georgia will suspend construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes from 5 a.m. Nov. 24 until 10 p.m. Nov. 28. These statewide lane closure restrictions will help to reduce traffic congestion during the Thanksgiving holiday. Similar restrictions will be in place for Christmas and New Year’s.

IN COLUMBIA COUNTY: There will be a temporary road closure on Autumn Trail at Lewiston Road until Dec. 6 as part of the Lewiston Road widening project. There will also be a temporary lane closure with lane shift on Hereford Farm Road at Blanchard Road from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 19-23.

