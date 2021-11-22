Advertisement

‘Prices went up everywhere’: Families dish out more cash for Thanksgiving meals this year

By Natasha Laguerre
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:26 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Thanksgiving dinner will cost Americans about 14% more this year, the biggest annual increase in 31 years, the American Farm Bureau Federation said.

The uptick in prices has caused many families to think carefully about their budget this year. Some grocery stores, like Boulineau’s in North Myrtle Beach, are keeping their prices stable.

“Prices went up everywhere, and yes, turkey did take a hike. But we kept ours the same. We felt like we should this year,” said Boulineau’s manager Charmaine Conklin.

The South Carolina Farm Bureau reports that the average price for a Thanksgiving meal this year is around $53. The cost is based on Farm Bureau shoppers who checked prices for turkey, cranberries, dinner rolls, and other staples in stores from Oct. 26 to Nov. 8.

Officials said economic disruptions and supply chain issues are causing the rise in prices.

For locals, adapting to prices is all they can do.

“Everything rises with inflations. Food will be bound to go up eventually, just not at the inflation that is currently going,” said grocery shopper Jonathan Coleman

The rise in prices has buyers busy trying to find ways to save money during the holidays.

“My family always does Honey Baked Ham, so the prices don’t normally change,” said Coleman.

The annual inflation rate is the highest in the United States since 2008.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
James Smith
Suspect arrested in Grovetown park damage, hit-and-run
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death in Augusta.
Deputies investigating suspicious death in Augusta
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in connection to multiple...
Deputies looking for suspect in multiple robberies in Augusta
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade

Latest News

James Brown turkey giveaway
Family carries on tradition with annual James Brown turkey giveaway
Turkey
James Brown's family carries on tradition of turkey giveaway
Defendant Travis McMichael listens to testimony during the trial for the killing of Ahmaud...
Jury hears closing arguments in Arbery slaying trial
Trucking
Kemp offers suggestions on addressing supply-chain woes
The front yard of a Jackson home is taped off after police discovered a decaying body inside on...
Name released for man found dead in his Jackson home