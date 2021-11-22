Advertisement

Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in crash

(Pixabay)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pedestrian was seriously injured late Monday morning in a crash on Windsor Spring Road, according to deputies.

The accident as reported at 11 a.m. in the 4600 block of the thoroughfare. That’s just north of Hephzibah near Diamond Lakes Regional Park.

Southbound traffic was detoured to Patterson Bridge Road for a time, but all lanes had reopened by noon.

