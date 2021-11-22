One on One with Richard Rogers│ Boy Scout council welcomes new ‘Adventure Center’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was a big announcement from the Georgia-Carolina Council of the Boy Scouts. They welcome the purchase of 26 acres of land in Evans that will become the home of the GCC Adventure Center.

The facility includes a pool, 230-seat banquet hall/conference room, commercial kitchen, pond and more.

The Scouts plan to run a variety of programs including Cub Scouts, Scouts BSA, Venturing, Exploring, day camps, school-based STEM, leadership and nature education, swimming and lifeguard lessons, and other community-based activities.

Dan Rogers is a scout executive and he stopped by to talk one on one with Richard Rogers about it all.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.