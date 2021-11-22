Advertisement

Official: More than 90% of federal workers got COVID-19 shots by deadline

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:05 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 90% of federal workers have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Monday’s deadline set by President Joe Biden.

Biden announced in September that all federal workers were required to undergo vaccination, with no test-out option, unless they secured an approved medical or religious exemption. A U.S. official said the vast majority of federal workers are fully vaccinated, and that a smaller number have pending or approved exceptions to the mandate.

Workers who are not in compliance are set to begin a “counseling” process that could ultimately result in their termination if they don’t get a shot or secure an approved exception to vaccination.

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the statistics because the official wasn’t authorized to speak on the record before their official release later Monday.

The deadline is a major test of Biden’s push to compel people across the country to get vaccinated. Beyond the federal worker rule, his administration is looking to compel large businesses to institute vaccinate-or-testing requirements, though plans for January enforcement have been on hold pending litigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goodale Park Vandalized
Suspect arrested in Grovetown park damage, hit-and-run
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death in Augusta.
Deputies investigating suspicious death in Augusta
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in connection to multiple...
Deputies looking for suspect in multiple robberies in Augusta
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
GDOT is asking that you stay alert this weekend when traveling via I-20 at the state line.
Major traffic shifts coming to I-20 westbound

Latest News

Eastbound traffic on Interstate 520 was diverted at Doug Barnard Parkway after a crash on June...
Roadway roundup: Utility work to affect exit traffic on I-520
Defendant Travis McMichael listens to testimony during the trial for the killing of Ahmaud...
WATCH LIVE: Jury to hear closing arguments in Arbery slaying trial
FILE - A Target store is shown in Philadelphia on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.
Target to keep stores closed on Thanksgiving for good
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Investigators looking at whether Wis. parade crash driver was fleeing crime, official says