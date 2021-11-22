Advertisement

Leaning power pole leads to Georgia Avenue closure in North Augusta

A stretch of Georgia Avenue was closed Monday dur to a leaning power pole that was sheared...
A stretch of Georgia Avenue was closed Monday dur to a leaning power pole that was sheared about midway up.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A stretch of Georgia Avenue was closed Monday dur to a leaning power pole that was sheared about midway up.

All four lanes of traffic were currently closed on Georgia Avenue at Sidereal Avenue due to a leaning power pole.

Energy crews were on scene to secure and repair the pole.

North Augusta Public Safety is on scene re-routing traffic. The roadway is expected to be closed for a few hours.

Authorities expect the road to be closed for six hours or longer.

MORE | Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in crash; traffic detoured

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Smith
Suspect arrested in Grovetown park damage, hit-and-run
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death in Augusta.
Deputies investigating suspicious death in Augusta
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in connection to multiple...
Deputies looking for suspect in multiple robberies in Augusta
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade

Latest News

Interstate 20 near Grovetown
Georgia expects pre-pandemic travel volume for Thanksgiving
Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in crash
Eastbound traffic on Interstate 520 was diverted at Doug Barnard Parkway after a crash on June...
Roadway roundup: Utility work to affect exit traffic on I-520
GDOT is asking that you stay alert this weekend when traveling via I-20 at the state line.
Major traffic shifts coming to I-20 westbound