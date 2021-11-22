Leaning power pole leads to Georgia Avenue closure in North Augusta
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A stretch of Georgia Avenue was closed Monday dur to a leaning power pole that was sheared about midway up.
All four lanes of traffic were currently closed on Georgia Avenue at Sidereal Avenue due to a leaning power pole.
Energy crews were on scene to secure and repair the pole.
North Augusta Public Safety is on scene re-routing traffic. The roadway is expected to be closed for a few hours.
Authorities expect the road to be closed for six hours or longer.
