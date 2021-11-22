Advertisement

Kemp offers suggestions on addressing supply-chain woes

By Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Gov. Brian P. Kemp on Monday joined other governors in launching Operation Open Roads aimed at proposing ways to address global supply-chain issues.

Kemp also convened public and private-sector partners at the state Capitol for a roundtable discussion that highlighted the matter.

After hearing from the experts, Kemp outlined the following suggestions for the federal government:

  • Prioritize the implementation of and work with states to execute an adjustment of federal guidelines to lower the eligibility age for commercial drivers licenses from 21 to 18.
  • Eliminate or suspend certain taxes that Kemp says “create financial disincentives” – for example, the 12 percent excise tax on new truck purchases.
  • Suspend the federal COVID-19 vaccination mandate.
  • Work with experts in the private sector.

Governors from the following states joined Georgia in the Operation Open Roads initiative: Tennessee, Arizona, Florida, Idaho, Iowa, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

