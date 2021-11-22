Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Jury to hear closing arguments in Arbery slaying trial

By Staff and wire reports
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:02 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re one step closer to a verdict in the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial.

Attorneys in the murder trial are scheduled to deliver closing arguments.

Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley planned for jurors to hear final words Monday from prosecutors and defense attorneys for the three white men charged. Arbery was chased and fatally shot Feb. 23, 2020, after the 25-year-old Black man was spotted running in a neighborhood outside Brunswick in coastal Georgia.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan say they suspected Arbery was a burglar.

Travis McMichael testified he fired his shotgun in self-defense as Arbery punched him and tried to take the weapon.

Prosecutors say the pursuit and shooting weren’t justified, as there’s no evidence Arbery committed crimes in the neighborhood.

Both the prosecution and defense rested their cases last week and on Friday, both sides and the judge met to talk about potential charges. They worked with the judge to hash-out what instructions the jury will receive.

Jurors will get those instructions in the coming days. The legal definitions for terms like probable cause, citizen’s arrest, and excessive force could play a key role in this case.

All three defendants face one count of malice murder, four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of false imprisonment, and one count of criminal attempt to commit a felony.

Both malice and felony murder carry a minimum of life in prison and it’s up to the judge whether they’d get the possibility of parole.

The prosecution will have to prove Travis, his father Greg and William “Roddie” Bryan either intended to kill Arbery or did not plan to - but committed a felony, causing Arbery’s death.

“Their client pointed a shotgun at an unarmed jogger. Of course it was excessive, it was excessive based on the video alone,” said lead prosecutor Linda Dunikoski.

The judge agreed to give defendant Roddie Bryan a lesser charge of simple assault, reckless conduct and reckless driving.

“Mr. Bryan intended to try and hit Mr. Arbery. He tried to run him off of the road and into the ditch and Mr. Arbery actually did go into the ditch,” Dunikoski said.

A person commits false imprisonment when they violate another person’s personal liberty by arresting, confining or detaining them without legal authority.

The prosecution says the McMichaels and Bryan trapped Arbery using their pickup trucks. Bryan’s attorney wanted more of his charges reduced.

“The jury is the ultimate determiner of the facts in the case and they will conclude that Mr. Bryan did not have the intent to confine and detain but may of had the intent to stop or block his path,” Bryan’s attorney Kevin Gough said.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goodale Park Vandalized
Suspect arrested in Grovetown park damage, hit-and-run
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death in Augusta.
Deputies investigating suspicious death in Augusta
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in connection to multiple...
Deputies looking for suspect in multiple robberies in Augusta
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
GDOT is asking that you stay alert this weekend when traveling via I-20 at the state line.
Major traffic shifts coming to I-20 westbound

Latest News

Eastbound traffic on Interstate 520 was diverted at Doug Barnard Parkway after a crash on June...
Roadway roundup: Utility work to affect exit traffic on I-520
News 12 in the morning│ Top headlines for November 22
Waukesha Parade
Police: `Some fatalities’ when SUV hits Christmas parade
Murphy Road house fire
Emergency crews put out fire in vacant Augusta home